WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.0762 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $286,334.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

