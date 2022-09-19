Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $26.96 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,841 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $26,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 489,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 296,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KEY opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.