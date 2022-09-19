Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 318 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $346.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.17. The stock has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

