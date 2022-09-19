Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

