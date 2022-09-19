Wedmont Private Capital Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $189.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.75. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

