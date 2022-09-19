Wedmont Private Capital Has $385,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.