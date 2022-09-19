Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of CAT opened at $179.47 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

