Wedmont Private Capital Invests $370,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $239.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

