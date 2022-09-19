Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $60,124,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

NOC opened at $485.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

