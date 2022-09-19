West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Sells A$41,280.00 in Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Rating) insider Nigel Spicer sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.90), for a total value of A$41,280.00 ($28,867.13).

West African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

