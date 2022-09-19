WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Hits $173,301.52

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $173,301.52 and $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00062798 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

