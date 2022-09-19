WhaleRoom (WHL) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleRoom has a market cap of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WhaleRoom

WhaleRoom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

