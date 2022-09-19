Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider David Wood Acquires 120,980 Shares

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) insider David Wood acquired 120,980 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148,805.40 ($179,803.53).

On Friday, June 24th, David Wood acquired 58,523 shares of Wickes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).

WIX opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.56) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £334.67 million and a PE ratio of 613.81. Wickes Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 111.10 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.80 ($3.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330 ($3.99).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

