Wilder World Market Capitalization Tops $22.51 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and $649,382.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World launched on May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wilder World is www.wilderworld.com.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

