WinCash One Day Volume Tops $26.00 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. WinCash has a total market cap of $40,854.23 and $26.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

