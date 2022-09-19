Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $233,247.98 and approximately $132.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wolf Safe Poor People
Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8.
Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People
Receive News & Updates for Wolf Safe Poor People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolf Safe Poor People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.