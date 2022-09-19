Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.83 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00007682 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $26,815.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LOGOS (LOG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00034589 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

