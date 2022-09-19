Woodstock Corp Sells 425 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.