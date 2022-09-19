WorkQuest Token Hits Market Cap of $139,256.87 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $139,256.87 and approximately $259,645.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010425 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00062800 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.