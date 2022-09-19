WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 900 by Analysts at Barclays

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie downgraded WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. ING Group began coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $904.29.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WPP by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

