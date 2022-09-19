Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.25 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $147,679.72 and approximately $6.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00011849 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00117154 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00883650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
