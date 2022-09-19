Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.25 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $147,679.72 and approximately $6.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00011849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00117154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00883650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

