Xaya Market Cap Hits $2.83 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $9,807.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00273641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00739446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00581678 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

