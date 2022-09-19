Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XENE. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

