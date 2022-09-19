Xion Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $630.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $65,020.00 and $630.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global. The official website for Xion Finance is xion.finance.

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

