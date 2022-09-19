XSGD Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.82 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $56.82 million and $949,634.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00120037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00857448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 92,717,320 coins and its circulating supply is 77,986,694 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.