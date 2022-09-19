xSigma Reaches Market Cap of $87,631.22 (SIG)

xSigma (SIG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. xSigma has a market cap of $87,631.22 and $22.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSigma has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One xSigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00062798 BTC.

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 15,386,290 coins and its circulating supply is 10,530,243 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. Telegram | Facebook Whitepaper “

