XYO Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $94.23 million and approximately $961,993.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059031 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010610 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00063128 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

