YAM V2 (YAMV2) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $18.71 Million

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. YAM V2 has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V2 coin can now be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YAM V2

YAM V2’s genesis date was August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 coins. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V2 is yam.finance.

YAM V2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Following a successful audit of the migration contract from Peckshield, Yam Finance is proceeding with the YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration process.The YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration contract was live from 4:20PM UTC, 8/19, and YAMv1 tokenholders were able to migrate for 72 hours, until 4:20PM UTC 8/22. All YAMv1 tokens were eligible for migration, but YAM had to be harvested from staking contracts to migrate.The YAMv2 token is a vanilla ERC-20 token to be used as a placeholder for off-chain voting while YAMv3 is audited. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v2 d will serve as historical data . The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

