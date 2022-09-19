yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $305.36 million and $53.88 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8,334.52 or 0.44283333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.
