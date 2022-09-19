YENTEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $48,787.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,382.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00151669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00268704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.00723616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00579362 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

