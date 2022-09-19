YetiSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,078.00 (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, YetiSwap has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YetiSwap has a market cap of $85,967.38 and $180,078.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YetiSwap Coin Profile

YetiSwap's official Twitter account is @coingecko

Buying and Selling YetiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YetiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

