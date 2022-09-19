YetiSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,078.00 (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, YetiSwap has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YetiSwap has a market cap of $85,967.38 and $180,078.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YetiSwap Coin Profile
