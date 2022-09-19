YF Link Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.17 or 0.00041854 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $445,725.50 and $3.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io/#. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YF Link is a community DeFi project built around the decentralized exchange Linkswap as a hub and bridge for community DeFi projects.YFL is the governance token for the YF Link Decentalized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The token can be used to vote in the DAO and to receive cash flows from the fees generated by the ecosystem. The ecosystem of YF Link comprises multiple DeFi products, each designed to generate revenue for YFL token stakers and to synergize with the rest of the ecosystem. Of all the products, three of the most significant are:• Linkswap – a decentralized exchange. • Linkpad – a community owned VC fund. • Sprout – a presale launchpad for new DeFi projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.