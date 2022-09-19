Yield App (YLD) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Yield App (YLD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Yield App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Yield App has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Yield App has a market cap of $18.29 million and $244,464.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yield App

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,590,838 coins. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yield App is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Yield App is yieldapp.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Yield App

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield App using one of the exchanges listed above.

