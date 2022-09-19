Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

NYSE:YUM opened at $115.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

