Zano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52,567.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002239 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $52,567.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,377,041 coins and its circulating supply is 11,347,541 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

