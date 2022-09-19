ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. ZCore has a total market cap of $48,238.15 and approximately $129.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 125% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

