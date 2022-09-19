Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $141,713.61 and approximately $778.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00895808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

