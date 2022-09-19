Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 710,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.