ZelaaPayAE Trading Down 92.4% This Week (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $14,443.84 and $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates.ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

