Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $620,775.97 and approximately $4,829.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

