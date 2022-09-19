ZEON Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $240.77 million and approximately $358,334.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010524 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005410 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

