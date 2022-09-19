Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $112.69 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

