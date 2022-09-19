Zipmex Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. Zipmex has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $20,371.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zipmex has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,038.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010694 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00063685 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex (ZMT) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

