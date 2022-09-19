ZoidPay Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and $36,800.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00117423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00883841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay launched on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

