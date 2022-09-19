ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $235,031.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 244,658,015 coins. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
