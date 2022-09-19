Zoracles (ZORA) Reaches Market Cap of $307,335.07

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Zoracles has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.26 or 0.00287623 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $307,335.07 and approximately $11,645.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zoracles alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00120037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00857448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles was first traded on November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zoracles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.