ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTE Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. ZTE has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.