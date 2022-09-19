ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
ZTE Price Performance
OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. ZTE has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.60.
ZTE Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTE (ZTCOF)
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.