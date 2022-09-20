0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $18,891.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,101.21 or 0.99993312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010658 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00065160 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

