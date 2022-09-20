13,000 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

SBSW stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

