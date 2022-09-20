135,492 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,962,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,317,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.26.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

